Florida dad sentenced to 42 years after toddler dies in hot truck

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The Brief A Florida dad was sentenced to 42 years in prison after his 18-month-old son was left in a hot truck and died. Scott Gardner pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect. Detectives said Gardner left his son, Sebastian, in a hot truck for several hours while he got a hair cut and grabbed a drink at a bar.



A Florida dad was sentenced to more than four decades in prison in the death of his 18-month-old son, who was left in a hot truck for several hours while he went to get a haircut and drinks at a nearby bar.

Scott Gardner was sentenced to 42 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect on Thursday, part of a plea agreement reached with the prosecution. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

The backstory:

The incident happened on June 6, 2025. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Gardner went to get a haircut in Ormond Beach and left his 18-month-old son in his truck. He said the windows were rolled up, the truck was not on, and only a small fan was blowing on the young boy.

Detectives said Gardner then went to a nearby bar for nearly three hours, where he had a beer and a couple of shots – all while little Sebastian was in the truck. Gardner left the bar and drove back to his mom's house, where he called 911, officials said.

Scott Allen Gardner

Sheriff Chitwood said Sebastian was likely dead for an hour or two before anyone called 911.

After Sebastian's death, Sheriff Chitwood said Gardner and his mom went back to the bar, where the two allegedly drank until midnight.

"I hope you truly understand the magnitude of what you stole from this world."

During the sentencing, Lorena, Sebastian's mom, delivered a victim impact statement. She remembered Sebastian as a fighter with a beautiful smile, blue eyes, and "a silly little laugh that could fill a room."

"The short 18-months I had with Sebastian will never be enough but I cherish every single minute we shared together," she said.

"It hurts beyond words to know that his life was cut terribly short and that I left grieving all the milestones we will never get to see," she said, specifically mentioning the first day of school, growing up, and getting married.

‘I forgive you’

Lorena said she had a lot of anger towards Gardner because of Sebastian's death and that she hopes he understood the magnitude of his loss.

"Scott, I carry a lot of anger for what you took from us. You took away a sweet and innocent life, and you shattered a family," she said.

"I hope you truly understand the magnitude of what you stole from this world."

"For my own heart and for my boys, I forgive you."