Florida man sentenced to life in 2023 killing of ex-girlfriend

Tyrese Johnson, 33, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Joan Foster-Taylor, 50, following a trial in Orange County.

Orlando police officers responded to a 911 call on June 24, 2023, from Foster-Taylor, reporting that she had been shot. Despite her efforts, Foster-Taylor was unable to identify the shooter before succumbing to her injuries at Orlando Health.

Evidence presented during the trial showed a history of conflict between Foster-Taylor and Johnson, her former partner. Witnesses testified that Johnson's vehicle was frequently observed at the victim's apartment complex, and there were signs of forced entry into her residence. Authorities said that Foster-Taylor had taken measures to secure her home, including adjustments to the attic hatch and changes to door locks.

Police obtained a search warrant for Johnson's phone, which placed him near the scene of the crime at the time of the shooting. Additionally, searches on Johnson's phone, including inquiries about hospitals treating gunshot wounds and inquiries about his own legal situation, were presented as evidence.

Recordings of voice memos on Johnson's phone revealed obsessive behavior and jealousy toward Foster-Taylor and her relationships. Surveillance footage from the victim's apartment complex captured a vehicle resembling Johnson's leaving shortly after the shooting, corroborating witness statements.

Following a four-day trial, a jury found Johnson guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison by the presiding judge.