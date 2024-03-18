Orlando tops nationwide lists as host city for sporting events

Touchdown, Orlando! The Sports Business Journal named it the country's number-one city for hosting major sporting events.

"When the pixie dust settled, Orlando was number one," said David Broughten, SBJ Research Director.

Orlando beat out over 200 other resumes from big cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

"The ability to host any sport at any time, often at the same time," said Broughton, "It's like hosting the Super Bowl every day."

That was Orlando's reality last month. The city hosted the NFL Pro Bowl the same weekend it hosted the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

Over 56,000 fans attended the Pro Bowl alone, and the weekend's economic impact was $45 million.

"We have to stay competitive in the space," said Jason Seigel, President/CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

Leaders say it's not just about being number one. It's about staying number one.

"We have to continue to invest," said Seigel.

One of the most talked about investments is the work on Camping World Stadium.

In January, the county approved using $400 million of tourism tax revenue to upgrade the stadium.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says he hopes construction will move swiftly so the city could be an option as a host site while Jacksonville's stadium is being renovated. Construction there is slated to start in 2026.

"Would love to host the Jaguars during their stadium renovation," said Dyer, "And the opportunity to host the Florida/Georgia game during a two-year period if we can get the stadium completed."

Florida Citrus Sports said Monday that the intent is to have renovations done by the 2027 football season.

In a statement, the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, Steve Hogan said:

"We are proud of Florida Citrus Sports' role in earning this distinction for our community. Through our signature events like the Pop-Tarts Bowl, FC Series, and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, to our support of the NFL Pro Bowl games and the Florida Blue Florida Classic, we’re focused on generating economic exposure and social impact for Central Florida. We love seeing this region recognized as what we truly believe it to be: best in class. With the recent approval to complete the vision for Camping World Stadium, we look forward to building on this national reputation well into the future."

The city will officially receive the award next month during a ceremony at the Kia Center.