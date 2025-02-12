Florida man punches woman in the face over handicap parking spot, deputies say

The Brief A man is facing felony charges for allegedly punching a woman over a handicap parking spot at an Orange County church. FOX 35 News spoke exclusively with the victim about the incident.



A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman over a handicap parking spot at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Orange County.

The victim, Jenna Delzingaro, said she was shocked when the man hit her. "I just couldn’t believe it."

The backstory:

Jenna said she and her mother, Marti Delzingaro, were picking up her 5-year-old niece, Marti’s granddaughter, from kindergarten in September 2024 when 65-year-old John Phillips began yelling at the women for parking in a handicap spot.

"He was saying that she came from the car that was parked next to us, and she did not," Marti said. "We were trying to explain that to him, but he was just, I guess, blinded by rage."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Phillips began yelling at the women for parking in a handicap spot. The women said they tried explaining to Phillips they were allowed to park there, and even showed him their handicap sticker, but investigators said Phillips grabbed the car door and pushed it into Jenna.

What they're saying:

"After seeing how badly he hurt me, he still threw his hands up, like he was ready to fight. I thought, ‘Oh my God,’" Jenna said.

"I pushed him away from me, and I was like, ‘get away from us.' That’s when he just clocks me in the face, like he full on punches me."

Marti said her granddaughter was in the car with them and witnessed the attack.

"I could just hear her screaming and screaming and crying, and I was begging people for somebody to grab her to take her away and nobody came to help us. Nobody came," Marti said. "I saw people videotaping us, but nobody came to interject and help us."

The Delzingaro’s said St. John’s Vianney Catholic Church has banned both women from school property following the attack.

The family said they had to enroll the young girl elsewhere. FOX 35 has reached out to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, but we have not yet heard back.

"My granddaughter’s mother, my daughter and my son-in-law, they both work, so I’m the primary one who picks her up from school," Marti said. "If I’m banned, who’s going to pick her up?"

What's next:

Phillips was arrested on Feb. 10 and is facing felony charges of aggravated battery, abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, and two counts of false imprisonment. Court documents state that Phillips has entered a not guilty plea.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

