Florida man 'overcomes' fear of clowns with front yard full of them for Halloween

A Florida man is getting over his fear of clowns – by filling his home with them for Halloween!

A front yard in Clearwater, Florida, was turned into an impressive Halloween display filled with cackling clowns and carnival tunes. The footage – taken by Jeff Somerville – shows a vast array of light-up clown displays that cover the entire front yard of his home.

MORE NEWS: 10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida

The giant custom-made display features a 35-foot "clown tunnel" where visitors can walk through to obtain candy at the end.

"I always thought clowns were so scary and what way to better overcome my fears but doing a complete Halloween display dedicated to them," said Somerville.