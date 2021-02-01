Expand / Collapse search

Florida man missing after making concerning statements, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Daytona Beach
Photo from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 33-year-old Giuseppe Garibaldi is missing.

They said that he went missing overnight after making statements about harming himself. He is considered endangered.

He was reportedly last seen in a black shirt with a California bear on it, black shorts, and black Converse shoes.

Please call 911 if you see him.

