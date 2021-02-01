Florida man missing after making concerning statements, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 33-year-old Giuseppe Garibaldi is missing.

They said that he went missing overnight after making statements about harming himself. He is considered endangered.

TRENDING: PHOTOS: 18 years since the tragic Columbia Space Shuttle disaster

He was reportedly last seen in a black shirt with a California bear on it, black shorts, and black Converse shoes.

Please call 911 if you see him.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.