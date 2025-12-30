Avian flu concerns spread to the Space Coast as more birds are dying: 'Very disheartening'

The Brief Officials are bracing for a potential bird flu outbreak in Central Florida. Several birds have died along the Space Coast recently and have been sent out for tests. Mass migrations of birds from up north could be bringing the flu to Florida.



Beachgoers in Brevard County are noticing more dead birds on the beach.

Some of them, especially gannets, have died during migration from around Canada down to the Gulf. However, other birds like pelicans and seagulls have also been spotted by beachgoers, which has people asking, ‘What’s killing the wildlife?’

One possible theory

What they're saying:

Rehabilitators at the Florida Wildlife Hospital are closely monitoring the situation and sending off samples of dead birds to test for avian flu. Because of the mass migration, those birds could bring the flu to Florida, and it spreads quickly.

"It spreads so easily, and if they bring it from up north when they come down here, it certainly is a concern, so we always keep an eye out," said Tracy Frampton, the executive director of the Florida Wildlife Hospital.

The last outbreak was in 2022, and thousands of birds died.

"It’s very sickening, very disheartening," said Michael Shay, a local beachgoer seeing dead birds.

Possible symptoms

If you see a bird that isn’t acting right, it could have bird flu. The sickness affects the brain and neurological issues have been noted in the past.

"They could not keep their head upright. They’re swimming in circles, maybe falling over, just really messed up their neurological system," said Frampton.

You shouldn’t touch or engage with a sick bird and alert FWC by documenting the sighting on their mortality website by clicking HERE.

FWC says the avian flu is not easily transmissible from birds to people, but health officials are concerned it could develop into another form that spreads readily from person to person, triggering a global disease outbreak known as a pandemic.

What's next:

FWC is monitoring the situation and will update once test results confirm or deny an outbreak.