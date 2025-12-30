Grocery store hours: What's open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day?

When you need a last-minute appetizer or dessert for that New Year's party or simply need to run to the grocery store, here is a quick list of the stores that will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Publix

New Year's Eve: Publix grocery stores will close at 9 p.m.

New Year's Day: Publix grocery stores will close at 7 p.m.

Winn-Dixie

New Year's Eve: Most Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be open until 10 p.m. If a particular store usually closes earlier, it may close at that earlier time.

New Year's Day: Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be open regular hours on Jan. 1, 2026.

ALDI

New Year's Eve: Aldi stores will be open until 7 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

Trader Joe's

New Year's Eve: Trader Joe's will be open until 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

Sprouts Farmers Market

New Year's Eve: Sprouts Farmers Market is open until 8 p.m.

New Year's Day: Sprouts Farmers Market is open for its regular hours.

Whole Foods

New Year's Eve: Whole Foods stores in Orlando will be open until 9 p.m. (Store hours may vary at specific locations)

New Year's Day: Open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Walmart

New Year's Eve: Walmart will be open until 11 p.m. (regular hours)

New Year's Day: Walmart will be open until 11 p.m. (regular hours).

Costco

New Year's Eve: Open until 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

Sam's Club

New Year's Eve: Sam's Club is open until 8 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holiday Hours

New Year's Eve: Stores will be open until 7 p.m.

New Year's Day: Stores will be open until 7 p.m.