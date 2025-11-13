Florida ex-Marine executed nearly 50 years after kidnapping, rape, murder of 6-year-old Merritt Island girl

The Brief Bryan Jennings, convicted of kidnapping, raping, and drowning 6-year-old Rebecca Kunash in 1979, was executed by lethal injection Thursday night at Florida State Prison. His death marked Florida’s 16th execution this year after decades of retrials and failed appeals. Officials and prosecutors said the long delay denied justice to Rebecca, calling Jennings "an evil, evil person."



A Florida man convicted of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl from her bedroom and drowning her in a canal more than 40 years ago was put to death on Thursday night.

Bryan Jennings, 66, was declared dead shortly after 6:20 p.m. at the Florida State Prison. Jennings died by lethal injection, according to the Associated Press. Jenning's execution marks the 16th execution in Florida this year.

He was sentenced to death in 1979 for the abduction, rape, and brutal killing of 6-year-old Rebecca "becky" Kunash in Brevard County.

According to records, Jennings, a 20-year-old Marine at the time, was in Florida on leave from service in Japan. He reportedly had been drinking at a bar and, while walking home, opened the window to the little girl's bedroom at her Merritt Island home and took her.

He brought her to a secluded canal where he raped her and drowned her, records said.

Gov. DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Bryan Frederick Jennings, convicted in the 1979 murder of a 6-year-old Merritt Island girl. [Credit: FDLE]

He was tried and convicted three times over the years: 1979, 1982, and 1986. Dozens of appeals have been filed – and rejected, leading up to Thursday's execution.

It took nearly 50 years for Rebecca's killer to be sentenced.

Most of the state prosecutors who worked on Rebecca's case are no longer with the State Attorney's Office, except for Michael Hunt. He prosecuted Jennings in 1982 and said he can still visualize the place where Rebecca's body was found and the details of her murder.

"The death of an innocent child is something that you never forget," he said.

Members of Rebecca's family have also died in the years that Jennings' case was making its way through the appeals process.

"To wait this long is not justice for Rebecca," said Hunt.

State Attorney William Scheiner was not involved in the initial trials against Jennings, but has had to file documents and go before a judge leading up to Thursday's execution.

"This person is the poster child for why we should have the death penalty," Scheiner said of Jennings.

"He’s an evil, evil person, and that’s why what happened happened."