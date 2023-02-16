Florida man doing donuts at intersection allegedly hits patrol car before crashing his own: Police

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly hitting a patrol car after doing donuts at an intersection, police said.

Jarret Gordon Hefler 25, was driving recklessly south on Hollywood Blvd in West Melbourne when he drove over a raised median causing his car to slide. An officer observed Hefler driving at a "high rate of speed" south of Hollywood Blvd who then began doing donuts at an intersection.

Heffler appeared to pull over when the officer conducted a traffic stop, but then put his car in reverse striking the patrol car and fleeing south on Hollywood Blvd, police say.

He eventually lost control of his car and crashed, disabling his vehicle. Heffler was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing w/ property damage, reckless driving, reckless driving with property damage, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.



Hefler was taken to the Brevard County Jail where he was held with no bond.