Florida man dead after possibly being hit twice by cars on Lemon Bluff Road, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said it's investigating after a person was possibly hit twice by at least two vehicles in Volusia County.

Troopers were called out to Lemon Bluff Road near State Road 415 at 3:40 a.m. Sunday after FHP said a Debary man, traveling eastbound in a Ford Mustang, hit a man lying in the road.

According to FHP, troopers believe the 48-year-old Osteen man was lying in the road because he had been struck prior to the collision with the Mustang.

FHP said it doesn't know when the man was first hit and has no information regarding the vehicle that struck him at this time.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the first collision to call Crimeline of FHP at 407-737-2213.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.