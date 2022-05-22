Shooting outside Orlando Waffle House leaves 2 hurt, police say

Two people are hurt after a shooting happened outside a Waffle House early Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said they were called out to the restaurant on South Kirkman Road off Vineland Road at 4 a.m.

According to police, an argument between people led to a shooting in the parking lot where two men were hurt.

OPD said one man was taken to a local hospital by fire and rescue for treatment.

Another man hurt in the shooting was dropped off at a hospital. Both are expected to be OK, according to police.

Officers said they have arrested a suspect.