Florida man cuts off ankle monitor, dives out of apartment building window during SWAT situation

A Florida man with a lengthy criminal rap sheet was arrested after he dove out of an apartment window that he barricaded himself in, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:54 a.m. Sunday, multiple 911 calls came in reporting a car had crashed into a Sandalwood apartment building and that the driver was breaking into multiple apartments, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they identified 44-year-old Corey Michael Payton, as the person who was burglarizing the building. He later barricaded himself inside a second-story apartment.

Payton reportedly began threatening to shoot deputies who then evacuated multiple apartments considered "to be in danger."

When the SWAT team came to the building, they began speaking with Payton through a second-floor window he'd broken out.

After several hours of negotiating with Payton, he dove out of the second-story apartment window and hit the ground.

Fire crews on the scene performed life-saving measures and Payton was flown to a regional trauma center.

After the incident, deputies found Payton's ankle monitor inside one of the burglarized apartment buildings. He was on parole for burglary and on supervised release, a press release shows.

An arrest warrant was issued for Payton on June 9 after he allegedly violated his parole.

Payton's criminal history includes a total of 139 prior felony charges with 30 total felony convictions.

His charges for Sunday's incident are still pending but will include burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to a dwelling, and multiple counts of criminal mischief.