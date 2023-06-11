FL parents get rowdy over yearbook • FL man stabbed roommate with scissors • Horse rescued from swimming pool

A Palm Coast man was arrested for stabbing his roommate with a pair of scissors, a horse had to be rescued after falling into a swimming pool, a bear was captured on video strolling outside a Publix supermarket in Florida, a fugitive suspect in a 1984 Florida killing was arrested in California, and a small group of parents argued at a Seminole County School Board meeting over a controversial yearbook: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Speakers argue over high school yearbook in rowdy Seminole County School Board meeting

The debate over Lyman High School’s yearbook seemed settled. A small group of parents protested two pages in the book that discussed LBGTQ life and vocabulary. In response, the Seminole County School Board offered to refund those parents or give them versions of the yearbook reprinted to not include those two pages. But at the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, it was clear the issue was far from solved. Nearly 100 people signed up to speak about the yearbook argument.

Young bear's curious Publix visit caught on chaotic video in Florida

One young bear asked itself the same question Tuesday when it was caught on camera roaming outside a Publix in Naples. As seen in a video taken by Valeria Jiminez that has been making the rounds on social media, the bear was seen outside the store's lobby as staff and passers-by erupted in chaos at the unexpected visitor.

Horse rescued from Florida pool after unexpected plunge

Photo: Lake County Fire Rescue

Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a "large animal rescue" and found a horse in the pool when they arrived at the unknown location, authorities said Wednesday. While it remains unclear at this time where the horse came from and how it ended up in the water, fire officials in collaboration with Sumter County's Animal Response Team were able to successfully save the horse.

Palm Coast man arrested for stabbing roommate with scissors over bathroom usage: Deputies

Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A Palm Coast, Florida man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a group home over a shared bathroom, deputies said. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday around 5:07 a.m. when Flagler County Deputies said they responded to a stabbing at a group home in the R-section of Palm Coast. The victim told deputies that a roommate had stabbed him several times with an "unknown object" that was later determined to be a pair of scissors.

Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

A man wanted in the 1984 killing of a Florida woman has been arrested in California nearly four decades later, authorities said Thursday. Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were traveling to San Diego County to interview Donald Michael Santini, who was being held in jail following his arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton, located south of Tampa. Wood’s body was found in a watery ditch three days after she went missing on June 6 of that year. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body, WFTS-TV reported.

"We are aware of this arrest and have sent detectives to interview Santini, while we await extradition," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "This arrest allows us to reexamine evidence collected in 1984 using the technology of today, as the case is now considered open once again."

Online jail records said Santini, 65, was arrested as a fugitive. He was scheduled to appear in court in San Diego County on Friday. Records had no listing of an attorney for Santini who could speak on his behalf.