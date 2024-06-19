Florida man caught on video buying face mask before failed robbery across the street: deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob an unlocked bank on Saturday evening.

Colton Vanhonhenstien, 33, was caught on surveillance video at a gas station purchasing a mask around 7 p.m., according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Vanhonhenstien went across the street to an unlocked Wells Fargo bank, where he opened empty drawers and cabinets, deputies said.

RELATED: Wanted Lakeland man caught after his phone rang while he was hiding in ceiling, deputies say

According to deputies, the Wells Fargo Bank alarm security system notified the sheriff's office of a "bank robbery in-progress," adding that there was a masked man inside the bank.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect was already gone.

Vanhonhenstien was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, and charged with burglary since he left empty-handed, deputies said.

Vanhonhenstien being arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

At this time, deputies are still trying to figure out why the bank door was left unlocked and why the bank's alarm system called an "in-progress robbery" on a burglary that happened at a closed bank an hour before. The alarm company later confirmed, however, that they waited at least an hour before calling the sheriff's office, according to deputies.

RELATED: 11 more Volusia County smoke shops busted in undercover operation

FOX 35 is working to get more details, as the burglary is still under investigation.