Florida man caught trying to break into multiple cars at Walt Disney World, police say

article

An Orlando man was arrested after he was caught trying to break into multiple cars at Walt Disney World last week, according to deputies.

Albert Surens-Velazquez was charged with attempted burglary after the incident that unfolded at EPCOT on the afternoon of Feb. 9, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At around noon, deputies responded to EPCOT in response to a burglary. Surens-Velazquez was detained amid the investigation.

RELATED : Florida man swipes car keys from baby stroller at Walt Disney World park, rummages through car: deputies

Disney security told deputies they saw Surens-Velazques go to multiple vehicles and go inside or try to go inside them, the affidavit said. The three cars involved in the incident – which were all parked in the Wall-E section of the EPCOT lot – were a red Subaru Crosstek, a white GMC SUV, and a black Cadillac. The Subaru was a Hertz rental, while the other two were registered to Florida residents.

Deputies were able to make contact with the owner of the GMC, who confirmed that his vehicle had been parked at EPCOT since 9:45 a.m. that day and he was inside the theme park with his family. He said he locked his car before going into the park, and no one had permission to enter his vehicle.

EPCOT : Video shows man jump into EPCOT lagoon on apparent $6,000 bet: 'You're gonna get kicked out of Disney!'

No other details were released at this time.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Surens-Velazquez has an "extensive history" of burglaries.

"Nearly 10 years ago, a homeowner in an east Orange County neighborhood caught Surens Velazquez inside his house. OCSO deputies arrested him then, too," deputies said on Facebook. "Burglary is a crime of opportunity, so don’t make it easy for criminals! We urge all of our residents and visitors – no matter where you are – to always lock up and stay vigilant."