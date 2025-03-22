Florida 'attempted murderer' attacks man, digs grave for him at transient camp: deputies

The Brief The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 29-year-old Giovanni Bubenik for attempted murder on Friday night. Deputies say Bubenik allegedly attacked a man and dug him a grave in a DeLand-area transient camp. Reports show the victim has regained consciousness but is believed to have significant long-term injury and memory loss.



Deputies said a Florida man has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly hit a man in the head multiple times and dug a grave for him in a transient camp.

Reports show the man that was attacked has regained consciousness but is believed to have significant long-term injury and memory loss.

Attempted murder in DeLand

The backstory:

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they have been investigating the attack since Saturday, March 15.

Reports show the incident took place at a DeLand-area transient camp off International Speedway Boulevard and Stone Street.

Deputies said a man hit another man in the back of the head multiple times and then dug a grave for him in the woods. The attack left the victim in critical condition, authorities said.

Suspect arrested in Volsuia County

What we know:

Through an investigation, deputies said they identified 29-year-old Giovanni Bubenik as the alleged attempted murderer.

On Friday, March 21, detectives said they were able to track down Bubenik hiding at 147 Evergreen Terrace. Deputies said they then took him into custody with the help of K-9 "Red."

Deputies said they were able to track down suspect Giovanni Bubenik on Friday. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Records show Bubenik is being held at the Volusia County Jail for the charge of first-degree attempted murder.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 29-year-old Giovanni Bubenik for attempted murder on Friday night. (Credit: Volusia County Jail)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: