Florida man arrested for throwing rocks at marked police cars, authorities say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Fort Worth, Florida man is facing a criminal mischief charge after authorities say he intentionally threw rocks at two marked deputy patrol vehicles.
What we know:
Kevin Berrios, 24, was arrested on Nov. 2 after the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said he intentionally threw rocks at two marked patrol vehicles.
The backstory:
After observing surveillance footage, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office saw Berrios leaving the jail around 3:35 p.m. He was seen walking around the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Fleet Maintenance around 3:37 p.m., then picked up an object from the ground and threw the object at a marked Brevard County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer. Berrios was seen doing this multiple times, the sheriff's office said.
By 3:44 p.m., Berrios was seen picking up an object from a flowerbed and throwing an object at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office marked Chevrolet Tahoe.
The total cost in damages was $3,700, the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
Berrios was taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex where he faces a criminal mischief charge.
The Source: Information in this story was taken by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.