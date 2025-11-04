Expand / Collapse search

Florida man arrested for throwing rocks at marked police cars, authorities say

Published  November 4, 2025 11:06am EST
The Brief

    • The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they say he threw rocks at two marked deputy vehicles. 
    • The incident took place minutes after the man was released from jail, authorities say.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Fort Worth, Florida man is facing a criminal mischief charge after authorities say he intentionally threw rocks at two marked deputy patrol vehicles. 

What we know:

Kevin Berrios, 24, was arrested on Nov. 2 after the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said he intentionally threw rocks at two marked patrol vehicles. 

The backstory:

After observing surveillance footage, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office saw Berrios leaving the jail around 3:35 p.m. He was seen walking around the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Fleet Maintenance around 3:37 p.m., then picked up an object from the ground and threw the object at a marked Brevard County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer. Berrios was seen doing this multiple times, the sheriff's office said. 

By 3:44 p.m., Berrios was seen picking up an object from a flowerbed and throwing an object at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office marked Chevrolet Tahoe. 

The total cost in damages was $3,700, the sheriff's office said.  

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said a man intentionally threw rocks at their vehicles. 

What's next:

Berrios was taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex where he faces a criminal mischief charge. 

The Source: Information in this story was taken by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. 

