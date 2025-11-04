Florida man arrested for throwing rocks at marked police cars, authorities say

The Brief The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they say he threw rocks at two marked deputy vehicles. The incident took place minutes after the man was released from jail, authorities say. The total cost in damages was $3,700, the sheriff's office said.



A Fort Worth, Florida man is facing a criminal mischief charge after authorities say he intentionally threw rocks at two marked deputy patrol vehicles.

Kevin Berrios was charged with criminal mischief after officials say he threw rocks at a cop car.

What we know:

Kevin Berrios, 24, was arrested on Nov. 2 after the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said he intentionally threw rocks at two marked patrol vehicles.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said a man intentionally threw rocks at their vehicles.

The backstory:

After observing surveillance footage, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office saw Berrios leaving the jail around 3:35 p.m. He was seen walking around the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Fleet Maintenance around 3:37 p.m., then picked up an object from the ground and threw the object at a marked Brevard County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer. Berrios was seen doing this multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

By 3:44 p.m., Berrios was seen picking up an object from a flowerbed and throwing an object at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office marked Chevrolet Tahoe.

The total cost in damages was $3,700, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

Berrios was taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex where he faces a criminal mischief charge.