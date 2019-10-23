Florida man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography

article

A Marion County man is behind bars, charged with 20 counts of child pornography.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 61-year-old Fredric Russell Nourse on Tuesday. Detectives say they received a tip in April about child porn linked to an IP address located in Silver Springs, Florida.

"Detectives were able to identify the subscriber of the IP address as Fredric Nourse," deputies wrote in a report.

When authorities made contact with Nourse, they say he allowed a forensic examination of his mobile device. A technician reportedly found numerous images depicting child pornography.

Nourse is currently charged with 20 counts of child pornography. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

