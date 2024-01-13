Brevard County man arrested in deadly New Years Eve DUI crash in Cocoa Beach

A Merritt Island man was arrested for his involvement in a deadly New Year's Eve DUI crash that happened in Cocoa Beach, police said.

Mark Christian Vannicola, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, one count of a DUI fourth offense, and two counts of DUI with serious body injury.

Cocoa Beach Police said they discovered Vannicola was driving his car at a reckless speed while under the influence of alcohol during the crash.

One of the people involved in the crash is still in the hospital in critical condition.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.