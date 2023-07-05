Florida man arrested for threatening neighbors with a gun over fireworks, deputies say

article

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a gun about how they did their fireworks.

Christopher Todd Lemke, 70, is facing two charges of assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, arrest records show.

Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a neighbor, later identified as Lemke, "pulling a gun" on them because he was upset over them doing fireworks.

Witnesses say that a family was gathered on the street lighting fireworks to celebrate Independence Day when Lemke came outside with his gun in hand and told them he didn't want fireworks over his house.

After the initial confrontation, the family moved further down the street to avoid any other conflict, arrest records show.

RELATED STORIES

Florida man, woman accused of murder in stabbing death of teen in Orange County

Attorney Ben Crump to represent family of 26-year-old shot, killed by Orlando police officer

Florida man gets prison time after shooting his dog in the face

About 15 minutes later, Lemke came out for a second time with his gun but this time he pointed it at the victims with the green laser light on the firearm and said "next person to light one of those is getting one of these," deputies said.

When deputies confronted Lemke he admitted to confronting his neighbors with his gun. According to the arrest report, Lemke said he brought his firearm because he was afraid to approach multiple people at his older age.

Lemke also said that he didn't point it at anyone, just at the ground.

Deputies arrested and took Lemke to the Flagler County Jail where he was booked. Since then, he has been released on a bond of $2,500.