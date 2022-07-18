Expand / Collapse search

Florida man arrested for shooting alligator with pellet gun, deputies say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Sunday for reportedly shooting an alligator that was swimming in a body of water behind his house with a pellet gun, according to a Brevard County affidavit.

When deputies arrived to 20-year-old Peyton Anderson's home on Siderwheel Drive in Rockledge, he admitted to shooting the gator, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies reviewed video that captured the shooting and said, prior to it being shot, the gator did not appear to be a threat to people or pets.

"The alligator was visibly in distress or pain after being shot," the affidavit stated. 

Anderson is facing two charges including animal cruelty. 