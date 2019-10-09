Florida man arrested for sexual battery on 4-year-old girl

article

Deputies have arrested a man for sexual battery on a four-year-old victim.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 32-year-old Jesse Holden Otero was arrested for sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

They said that detectives learned of the crime when the four-year-old victim told her family that Otero had given her a bath and touched her in a sexual manner.

Otero was reportedly brought in for an interview in reference to the allegation. He stated that he has had urges but never acted on it until today.

Otero has been charged with one count of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Detectives said that Otero may have other victims. If you are a victim or know a victim, please contact Detective Jessica Galler at 352-368-3535.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.