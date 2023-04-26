Florida man arrested in 2019 deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend: Lake County deputies

article

A Florida man has been arrested in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Jude Joseph Alexandre, 30, was taken into custody on Monday, accused of fatally shooting his Miriam Ortiz on September 2, 2019, in Clermont.

Investigators said Ortiz died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Deputies said a witness described seeing Ortiz arguing with Alexandre minutes before the shooting in front of a residence on Rising Star Drive.

After an extensive investigation, it was discovered that Alexandre had left for New York but returned to Central Florida recently. He is charged with premeditated murder and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a "no bond" status.