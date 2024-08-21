Florida man arrested for allegedly firing a gun at neighbors standing in their own yard

Two women were terrorized in their front yard when a neighbor opened fire on them in Mims, according to authorities.

The victims are speaking out for the first time after a suspect was arrested over the weekend. The alleged shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. Children were feet away from gunfire but managed to record the ordeal as evidence.

Antonio Kent, a convicted felon, is accused of shooting at his neighbors who were in their front yard playing with their dog. Thankfully, those bullets missed the women, but they are still shaken up.

The terrifying moments were caught on camera when five bullets barreled towards two women in their yard. Kristy and Sherle showed FOX 35’s Esther Bower around their property and said Kent was "standing right there, by his vehicles and stuff."

The suspect lives just two doors from Kristy and Sherle, and the children live in the victim's home.

Kent was arrested on several charges over the weekend for discharging a firearm in public and aggravated assault. He is also a convicted felon who wasn’t allowed to have a gun in the first place.

When deputies searched the property, they say they ended up finding several firearms, including a revolver and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to charging documents.

"At the time, we were just in shock, and we just stood there, and my daughter was recording," said one of the victims, noting how she didn’t even realize they were being shot at in the beginning.

That recording helped deputies arrest him because Kent first told deputies he was the victim. According to the arrest report, Kent claimed the women fired a gun at him, and he was just flashing a BB gun that didn’t work. The victims are now worried about their safety.

"I wish I could just move out of here myself," they said.

They showed us where bullets struck their house on a different day, and now their kids are terrified.

"They won’t even really go outside by themselves, especially my son. He’s 10 and my 14-year-old. They will not step outside unless I am there with them," said the mother.

No one was hit during this attack, and the women are pressing charges.

"Be very careful. You can’t trust nobody," they concluded.

This suspect has his next court appearance set for September 12.