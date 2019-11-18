Florida man arrested after punching umpire at nephew's little league game, deputies say

article

A Lakeland man was arrested after punching an umpire at his nephew’s little league game, police said.

On Friday, 22-year-old Alberto Escartin Ramos was arrested for one count felony battery of a sports official, police said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ramos disagreed with a call that the umpire made. After the little league game, Ramos went to the clubhouse to complain to the umpire and starting screaming profanity.

Deputies say Ramos then punched the umpire in the face, which cut his lip and broke one of his teeth.

“This is completely inexcusable -- assaulting a little league official while he's officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun and learning sportsmanlike behavior,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Not only was he arrested, but he's also been trespassed from the ballpark.”

Ramos bonded out of jail after posting $1,000 bond.

