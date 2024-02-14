Florida man allegedly threatens to shoot dad, daughter during driving lesson

An 18-year-old girl learning how to drive with the help of her father said she was scared to the point where she no longer wanted to be behind the wheel after a man threatened to shoot them both in an apparent road rage fit, according to deputies.

Mark Vierra was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, committing a third-degree felony with a weapon and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon after the incident that unfolded near the Publix at 915 Doyle Road in Deltona on Tuesday night, according to an arrest affidavit from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Volusia County Jail

The 18-year-old girl, who has her learner's permit, was driving with her dad to Publix. As she was headed north on Braddock Road, she thought she had the right of way and pulled out onto Doyle Road, a maneuver that caused her to cut off another driver.

That driver, identified as Vierra, allegedly began to yell and threaten the girl and her father. At one point, the father said he saw a "pistol in a holder being held by the driver and pointed in his and (his daughter's) location" before he drove off, the affidavit said. The father told Vierra to shake it off, since his daughter only has her learner's permit, but he reportedly continued to yell.

Vierra made a U-turn, blocked the girl's car and allegedly threatened to shoot her and her dad before driving off.

MORE FLORIDA NEWS : Florida woman accused of ramming gate at Space Force base, carjacking man & taking off with 4-year-old son

The girl was "scared to the point where she no longer wanted to drive," the affidavit said.

Deputies made their way to Vierra's house, whose address matched the one on the registration of the Toyota involved in the incident, where they found a black pistol in a holster on his pants, the affidavit said.

CRIME : 'Shots fired': Florida deputy resigns after mistaking gunshots for acorns, prompting officer-involved shooting

After Vierra was taken into custody, he told deputies that he never had a gun on him during the incident and he left it at home. He later changed his story, and said he had it on him during the incident, but "there was no way" the dad and his daughter could have seen it, the affidavit said.

Vierra was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, and has since been released after posting $16,000 bond.