Florida man allegedly chucks chocolate egg at Circle K employee before hopping over counter to attack him

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he allegedly chucked a chocolate egg at a gas station clerk before hopping over the counter to attack him.

John George Megas, 27, was arrested and charged with battery after the incident that unfolded at the Circle K at 1001 E. Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs last Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Tarpon Springs Police Department. Tarpon Springs is located about 14 miles north of Clearwater in Pinellas County.

Police responded to the gas station in response to a battery in progress and spoke to the clerk when they arrived. The clerk said Mehas was next in line and he was about to call him up to check out. Mehas, however, "refused to let" the clerk check him out and walked over to a different employee, according to the arrest affidavit.

After he paid, Mehas threw a chocolate egg at the original store clerk, hitting him in the forehead, the affidavit said. Mehas was asked to leave the store, but he didn't and instead "became irate" and allegedly hopped over the counter. That's when he began to "push and strike" the clerk in the face, according to police.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Mehas admitted to jumping over the counter and striking the clerk.

Mehas was taken into custody, and has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.