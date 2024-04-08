Florida man allegedly assaults real estate agent minutes before open house

article

A 78-year-old Flagler County man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a female real estate agent minutes before she was scheduled to host an open house.

Carlos Da Silva of Palm Coast was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery and simple battery after the incident that unfolded on Princeton Lane in Palm Coast on Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, a woman called 911 saying she had just been assaulted. She told deputies, who arrived at the home shortly after, that she was in the middle of setting up for an open house when a man – later identified as Da Silva – drove by and waved at her. He passed by a few times before stopping in front of the house.

CRIME: Woman arrested for alleged Florida highway shooting spree influenced by 'God' and solar eclipse

The woman told Da Silva that the open house wasn't scheduled for another 20 minutes, but he followed her inside the home anyway, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Da Silva asked the woman real estate-related questions about the home and then told her it wasn't safe for her to be alone, deputies said.

"After offering a handshake to leave, he pulled her in tightly and began kissing her neck," deputies said. "After struggling to get free and telling him to stop, the man let her go, but took one of her business cards as he left."

The woman took a photo of the man's vehicle after he left the house and called 911. Deputies were able to identify the man as Da Silva and eventually conducted a traffic stop on nearby Wellington Drive.

CRIME: Florida man speeds away from traffic stop at over 100 mph in Orange County: FHP

After changing his story a few times, Da Silva told deputies he stopped briefly in the Palm Coast area and briefly spoke to a woman. He admitted to going inside and pulling her in for a hug before leaving, according to deputies.

The woman confirmed that Da Silva was the man who allegedly assaulted her.

Da Silva was taken into custody and booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he remains without bond.

"This creep saw an opportunity to prey on a woman, but I doubt he expected her to bravely fight him off and turn him in," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Because of the victim’s quick thinking and the quick work of our team he found a new home at the Green Roof Inn."