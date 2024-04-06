Florida man speeds away from traffic stop at over 100 mph in Orange County: FHP

article

A 21-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after speeding off from Florida Highway Patrol in Orange County on Friday night.

A trooper observed the driver of a Black Audi traveling over 100 mph on State Road 91 around 5:50 p.m., troopers said.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the driver eventually pulled over onto a shoulder. When the trooper got out of his car, the driver of the Audi accelerated and fled from the traffic stop, arrest records show.

The Audi driver was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic and running other cars off the roadway.

At one point, the evasive driver took the Clarcona-Ocoee Road exit traveling at speeds ranging from 70-90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

As the driver traveled through a red light on Clarcona Ocoee Road and Lake Meadow Road, the trooper saw smoke coming from the Audi.

When the trooper and the Audi came up on heavy, built-up traffic, the Audi driver collided with a curb within the south shoulder of Clarcona-Ocoee Road eventually crashing into the back of a white Kia.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Issac King, began to run from the crash scene. King surrendered not too far from the crash.

Troopers also found a handgun and discovered King was in possession of a fictitious driver's license.

King is facing several charges such as driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing at a high speed, resisting an officer, having a weapon as a felon, possessing fraudulent driver licenses.