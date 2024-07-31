Florida man accused of threatening to kill former boss, his wife through videos, text messages

article

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his former employer and his wife, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Jeffrey John Borho, 38, of Bradenton, was arrested on July 19 after he attempted to extort thousands of dollars from his former employer by threatening to kill him, officials said.

After being fired on July 1, Borho allegedly made several phone calls and sent multiple messages to his former boss threatening to kill him and his wife if they did not give him money.

At first, Borho requested $10,000 then later $20,000 and eventually $100,000, the DOJ said. Borho also sent videos of himself threatening to harm his former boss. He made statements such as "I'll kill you easily" and "I don't sue people, I kill people. And I get away with it every (expletive) time. Praise God, you're on my time now."

Borho is charged with extortion by interstate communication and interstate communication of a threat to injure.