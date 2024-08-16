Florida man accused of taking photos up women's skirts at grocery, retail stores

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man was taken to jail for suspicion of taking photos under female customers' skirts at an Alachua County grocery store.

Thomas Burns, 45, was arrested Wednesday by detectives on charges of video voyeurism and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

In June of this year, deputies responded to a local grocery store regarding a report of a suspicious person seen taking pictures under customers' skirts.

Deputies said the suspect, was seen on surveillance footage placing his cellphone in a shopping cart, approaching several women from behind, and briefly positioning the basket beneath their skirts.

Following an investigation, deputies identified Burns as a possible suspect, which led to a search warrant and probable cause to arrest him.

Burns is being held in the Alachua County jail on a $60,000 bond.

Investigators suspect that Burns may have targeted local grocery stores and large retail chains, committing acts of video voyeurism over the last two years.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes Burns and believes they might be a victim to reach out to Det. Adkins at madkins@acso.us.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming as more victims come forward.