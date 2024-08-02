Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of stealing BMW from driver at gunpoint, crashing into Polk County sports complex

By
Published  August 2, 2024 2:31pm EDT
Polk County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Tyzarius Morgan is accused of carjacking a person at gunpoint in Polk County (Photo from Polk County Sheriffs Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida man is facing several charges after he carjacked a BMW driver and later crashed into a sports complex in Polk County, deputies said. 

On August 1, police received a call about a robbery and carjacking that happened on South Central Avenue in Lakeland. The victim said he was carjacked by a man who threatened him with an AR-style handgun. The suspect also fired a shot at the victim but missed. 

According to deputies, the victim handed over his car keys and the suspect fled in the gray BMW SUV. A short time later, officers spotted the suspect, who was later identified as Tyzarius Morgan. A traffic stop was attempted, but Morgan fled. 

He eventually crashed into a car near the intersection of Sikes Boulevard and South Central Avenue before attempting to enter the pedestrian entrance to the Southwest Sports Complex. Morgan struck a tree and a fence before running on foot, deputies said.  

Florida Crime Files: 97-year-old beloved bartender punched in the face while on the job

Morgan was caught after a short foot pursuit. 

He is now facing almost a dozen charges in connection to the incident, including: 

  • Attempted second-degree murder 
  • Robbery with a firearm 
  • Armed burglary 
  • Grand theft of a motor vehicle 
  • Carrying a concealed firearm 
  • Possession of a firearm by a delinquent 
  • Fleeing to elude an officer
  • 3 counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Resisting an officer without violence