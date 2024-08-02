Florida man accused of stealing BMW from driver at gunpoint, crashing into Polk County sports complex

article

A Florida man is facing several charges after he carjacked a BMW driver and later crashed into a sports complex in Polk County, deputies said.

On August 1, police received a call about a robbery and carjacking that happened on South Central Avenue in Lakeland. The victim said he was carjacked by a man who threatened him with an AR-style handgun. The suspect also fired a shot at the victim but missed.

According to deputies, the victim handed over his car keys and the suspect fled in the gray BMW SUV. A short time later, officers spotted the suspect, who was later identified as Tyzarius Morgan. A traffic stop was attempted, but Morgan fled.

He eventually crashed into a car near the intersection of Sikes Boulevard and South Central Avenue before attempting to enter the pedestrian entrance to the Southwest Sports Complex. Morgan struck a tree and a fence before running on foot, deputies said.

Florida Crime Files: 97-year-old beloved bartender punched in the face while on the job

Morgan was caught after a short foot pursuit.

He is now facing almost a dozen charges in connection to the incident, including: