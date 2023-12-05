Florida man accused stabbing mom, setting fire that killed her infant son facing murder charges

A man accused of stabbing a woman more than 100 times and then setting her Daytona Beach apartment unit on fire, which led to the death of her 10-month-old son, has been indicted on murder charges.

Investigators said Charles Leon Ivy set the fire on Nov. 20. Den'Jah Moore and her 10-month-old son were found inside the apartment deceased. The fire left two other children critically injured.

The indictment was handed down by the Volusia County Grand Jury on Tuesday. Ivy has been charged with two counts of capital first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree arson of a dwelling.

The case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones is the state prosecutor assigned to the double homicide case.