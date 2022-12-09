Florida man accused of striking father in head, arrested days after being on the run

article

A man who fled from a home after he allegedly struck his father in the head with a blunt object was captured by deputies, days after the incident happened.

Deputies said Cory Randall Phillippe, 32, fled from a home after striking his father and was believed by witnesses to be "heavily armed with firearms and explosives." A search of an expansive and thick wooded area that Phillippe was known to frequent was conducted over the course of four days by law enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Thursday night, deputies said they determined that he was hiding in a trailer in the search area. Osceola County's SWAT Team members surrounded the trailer and gave several verbal commands for Phillippe to exit, deputies said.

Phillippe reportedly did not comply with verbal commands so gas was deployed into the trailer resulting in Phillippe coming out, deputies said.