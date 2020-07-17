Florida man accused of spray painting “I can’t breathe,” “Racism” on 100 stop signs

A Port Orange man was arrested on Wednesday for a second time after being accused of spray-painting the phrase “I can’t breathe" and “Racism” on 100 stop signs in the city.

The Port Orange Police Department first arrested Zachary Kato, 32, Saturday. The city estimated the damage at $10,000. City crews used red paint to cover up the wording.

Wednesday, Daytona Beach Shores arrested Kato after it discovered a sign with the same writing near the base of the Dunlawton Bridge.

According to reports, Kato admitted to using a stencil to write the wording on signs in Port Orange, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, South Daytona, and New Smyrna Beach.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies spotted the spray paint on a specialty stop sign installed at a Samsula intersection following several deaths.

According to reports, Kato said, “He was not ashamed of what he did and he was sick of cops killing people.” He is charged with felony criminal mischief.