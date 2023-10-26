Florida man rents car, stopped making payments and then used it to give Uber rides: police

article

A Florida man is facing charges after he reportedly rented a car, stopped making payments and used the vehicle to give Uber rides, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Elijah Mills, 27, of Maitland, was booked into the Polk County jail Wednesday on charges of grand theft motor vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license, a press release stated.

On Tuesday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Mills was giving an Uber ride to a couple from the United Kingdom in Polk County who were planning to attend their wedding next week.

As they were traveling on US 27 in the Four Corners area of Davenport, a Polk County sheriff's deputy got behind them, followed by a few more deputies.

Deputies boxed in and forced the Chevy Equinox Mills' was driving to stop because it wasn't his vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle had been rented from a company in Orange County, but Mills decided to stop making payments on it.

Mills reportedly told deputies that the company equips their vehicles with a device that keeps the vehicle from restarting, in case people stop making their payments, so Mills reportedly kept the vehicle running for three weeks.

He was taken to jail, while the couple was given a free ride to where they were staying.