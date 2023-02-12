Florida man accused of killing Kentucky hotel employee over cigarette lighter: Deputies

article

A Palm Coast man was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting a Kentucky hotel employee over a cigarette lighter, deputies said.

The incident happened around 9:48 a.m. on Saturday when a person called 911 stating that a man was actively shooting in a hotel in Paducah, KY. When deputies arrived at the hotel, they found a woman who was an employee of the hotel, with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body.

Deputies located 55-year-old Robert Pannell, of Palm Coast, and detained him outside the hotel.

During the investigation, deputies said Pannell allegedly assaulted a man and woman in the parking lot of the hotel after the couple couldn't give him a lighter.

Several people were close by when Pannell reportedly shot the woman multiple times, deputies said.

It is unknown why Pannell was in Paducah and deputies are working to investigate what led to his actions.

Pannell was booked into the McCracken County Jail.