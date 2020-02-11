Florida man accused of hitting puppy with cooking pot

article

A Florida man was arrested after deputies say he hit a puppy with a cooking pot.

Seminole County deputies arrested Marcus Campbell, of Sanford, on Monday.

In his arrest report, it says that his girlfriend came back to their Sanford home and was looking for her 7-month-old puppy, Princess.

When she asked Campbell, it said in the report that he said, "She wasn't listening like you."

Deputies say Marcus has a history of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

The arrest report says the woman called 911 after finding the dog on the front porch hiding behind a couch with blood coming from her mouth.

While doing so, Campbell left the home on foot, according to the report.

When deputies arrived, the woman's sister said she saw Campbell cross the street.

Deputies were able to arrest him.

In his arrest report, it says Campbell told deputies "that the dog was being bad and that he slammed it."

Campbell is facing a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.