Florida man accused of breaking into car at commission meeting: 'You can’t fix stupid, you can just cuff it'

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the motto on his gifted coffee mug that states, ‘You can’t fix stupid, you can just cuff it’ especially rang true recently when he says Polk City leaders caught a man breaking into a car during a commission meeting.

According to the sheriff, Mark Byram, 33, went to the parking lot of the Polk City government building around 8 p.m. while a commission meeting was going on inside and broke into the assistant city manager’s car.

Judd says one of the city commissioners and the water director caught Byram in the act and confronted him.

They said Byram got out of the car, asked for a lighter and then got back in the car.

The pair went back inside the building and came back with a deputy who was guarding the meeting.

Judd says Byram was arrested as he was walking away from the car. He added that Byram told the deputy that he was in the car because it was his vehicle and presented the men with the owner's manual.

"He stole the owner’s manual to the car," Judd stated. "Did you hear what I said? You can’t fix stupid, you can just cuff it."

Judd said Byram also had a syringe with meth in his pocket.

He has been charged with petit theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

