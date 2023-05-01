Florida man attacks another man with golf club on Lake County course, deputies say

article

A Florida man is facing a felony charge after he attacked another man with a golf club while on a Lake County golf course Sunday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Eddie Orobitg, 52, was arrested and booked into the Lake County jail on a charge of aggravated battery, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called out to the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lady Lake after receiving a report about a battery involving a golf club being used as a weapon.

The victim said he was walking with his wife on the golf course path of their community when Orobitg – who was golfing with his young son – told him he wasn't supposed to be walking on the path, saying it is intended for golf carts and is a rule of the golf course, the report stated.

MORE HEADLINES:

It was then that the victim and Orobitg got into an argument which became physical.

Orobitg reportedly hit the victim with a golf club, the report stated. Orobitg "continued to strike him several times" as the victim defended himself with a water bottle, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the victim was covered in what appeared to be blood and had several cuts on his body. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment for his injuries.

Orobitg was taken into custody without incident.