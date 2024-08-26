Florida man accused of extortion arrested following chase through Walmart

A routine Sunday grocery run turned chaotic for some when deputies in Marion County pursued a wanted man through the produce section of a Walmart store.

The chase lasted minutes and ended in a take-down in the parking lot outside the Dunnellon store.

Authorities say the man, 35-year-old Joshua Comer, was wanted for blackmailing a woman using sexually explicit photos. Comer allegedly sent videos to the woman’s friends on Facebook when she refused to pay him.

The incident began when deputies spotted Comer in the produce section of a grocery store. When Comer made a sudden dash for the exit, deputies gave chase.

In addition to the blackmail charges, deputies say Comer was carrying a stolen gun and had ammunition and a stolen shotgun hidden in nearby bushes, and two clear pipes that tested positive for fentanyl.

Comer is also accused of robbing a gas station in Levy County, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified Comer’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, leading to his eventual arrest.