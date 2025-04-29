Florida man accused of DUI leads police on chase over 100 mph in Edgewater: officials

The Brief A Daytona Beach man was arrested early Sunday after leading police on a chase over 100 mph in Edgewater, authorities said. The suspect, 54-year-old Christopher Strata, is facing multiple charges, including DUI and fleeing law enforcement.



A Florida man was arrested early Sunday after leading police on a chase over 100 mph in Edgewater, authorities said.

Christopher Strata, 54, of Daytona Beach, is now facing several charges, including DUI and fleeing law enforcement, according to an arrest report.

Man accused of driving over 100 mph during chase

The backstory:

At 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, an Edgewater police officer spotted a vehicle, later identified as being driven by Strata, speeding southbound on North Ridgewood Avenue into the City of Edgewater.

The officer attempted to catch up, but Strata picked up speed, despite the officer following in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens activated, according to the affidavit.

The pursuit ended on South Ridgewood Avenue when officers executed a PIT maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop and taking Strata into custody.

Christopher Strata (Credit: Edgewater Police Department and Volusia County jail)

According to police, Strata reached speeds exceeding 110 mph during the chase. No injuries were reported.

Police said Strata's vehicle smelled of burnt cannabis. Strata refused to perform field sobriety exercises and declined to provide a breath sample, according to authorities.

What's next:

Strata was arrested and booked into the Volusia County jail on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of cannabis (not more than 20 grams) and possession of paraphernalia. He has since posted bond.

As of Tuesday morning, a future court date has not been set.

