Florida man accused of causing deadly Lake Nona crash that left construction worker dead

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a 2022 crash that left a construction worker in Lake Nona dead, FHP said.

Tyler Shane Sutherland is accused of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries after a 4-vehicle crash killed 35-year-old Nathaniel Young Jr. and injured another worker.

Tyler Shane Sutherland (Orange County Jail Mugshot)

On February 7, 2022, traffic traveling southbound on Narcoossee Road had to temporarily travel in the left northbound lane and then back to the southbound lanes due to construction.

FHP said Sutherland failed to drive within the traffic shift and hit two trucks, striking Young and another worker who was nearby. Sutherland also hit another vehicle and fled into a marsh but was later detained.

Young died at the scene and the other worker suffered serious injuries from the crash.

Sutherland had his first appearance on Friday afternoon.