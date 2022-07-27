Florida man, 75, hit, killed by truck in Brevard County, troopers say

A 75-year-old West Palm Beach man died Wednesday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said he was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 near Canaveral Groves Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m., when he walked into the path of the truck. He was not using a crosswalk, FHP said in a news release.

He died at the scene.

The driver that struck him was not hurt in the crash.