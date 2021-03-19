Florida lowering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 starting Monday

article

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the age to be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be lowered to 50 starting on Monday.

He made the announcement during a news conference in Tallahassee.

"I'm going to sign an executive order this morning lowering the age to 50 effective Monday," DeSantis said. "We think we've don't pretty good this week with 60 to 64, but quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments that opening it up would be good."

Right now, the vaccine is available at many local pharmacies as well as state and federally run vaccine sites.

President Biden previously announced all Americans who want a vaccine shot should be able to make an appointment by May 1st. During Friday's press conference, DeSantis said he expected that Florida would open up the eligibility to all ages by that date.

DeSantis has faced criticism because some vaccine sites have seen low demand that has prompted administrators to offer the shot to any takers, breaking at random times from the eligibility requirements and then going back to tighter restrictions when demand surges.

In Orange County, beginning Monday, the Orange County Convention Center will allow people ages 40 and older to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made the big announcement on Thursday.

"We will lower the age to allow anyone 40 years old older, to go to the Orange County Convention Center and be vaccinated," said Demings.

You don't have to be an Orange County resident to get it, but you must be a resident of Florida. You can make an appointment online. Vaccinations for the 40-plus group will begin on Monday at 9 a.m.

