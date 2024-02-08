Someone in Florida is about to have 45 million reasons to smile!

The winning ticket for Wednesday's Florida Lotto jackpot with a $45 million jackpot was sold in New Port Richey, according to the Florida Lottery.

Where was the winning Florida Lotto ticket sold?

The winner, who still hasn't come forward yet as of Thursday morning, purchased the winning ticket at Coastal Wine and Liquor on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey.

Florida Lotto winning numbers

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing: 8-18-19-31-34-51. The winning ticket was not a QuickPick ticket.

The jackpot winner matched all six numbers.

Other Florida Lotto winners

Dozens of other Florida Lottery players won prizes in Wednesday night's Florida Lotto drawing:

$30,000: 1 winner (matched 5 of 6 numbers, plus 10x multiplier)

$15,000: 1 winner (matched 5 of 6 numbers, plus 5x multiplier)

$12,000: 5 winners (matched 5 of 6 numbers, plus 4x multiplier)

$9,000: 9 winners (matched 5 of 6 numbers, plus 3x multiplier)

$6,000: 9 winners (matched 5 of 6 numbers, plus 2x multiplier)

Florida Lottery winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.