Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday

Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it.

Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando.

Those who purchased tickets from the March 7 drawing are encouraged to check to see if they are a winner.

The winning numbers from the drawing were: 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.