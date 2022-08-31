Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it.
Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando.
Those who purchased tickets from the March 7 drawing are encouraged to check to see if they are a winner.
The winning numbers from the drawing were: 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
The deadline to claim the prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. Officials said it must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. For more information, players can visit www.flalottery.com or call the lottery's customer service department at (850) 487-7787.