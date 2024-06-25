Florida Lottery ticket worth over $57K to expire soon

A Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth over $57,000 is set to expire soon, according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket, which was purchased ahead of the Jan. 3 drawing, will expire on July 1 at midnight.

The ticket, worth $57,598.31, was purchased from Placita Supermarket at 1110 Mason Ave. in Daytona Beach.

The winning numbers were 20-35-29-14-18.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

This ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.