Expand / Collapse search

Florida Lottery ticket worth over $57K to expire soon

By Dani Medina
Published  June 25, 2024 10:43am EDT
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth over $57,000 is set to expire soon, according to the Florida Lottery. 

The ticket, which was purchased ahead of the Jan. 3 drawing, will expire on July 1 at midnight. 

The ticket, worth $57,598.31, was purchased from Placita Supermarket at 1110 Mason Ave. in Daytona Beach. 

The winning numbers were 20-35-29-14-18. 

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

This ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. 