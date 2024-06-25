Florida Lottery ticket worth over $57K to expire soon
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth over $57,000 is set to expire soon, according to the Florida Lottery.
The ticket, which was purchased ahead of the Jan. 3 drawing, will expire on July 1 at midnight.
The ticket, worth $57,598.31, was purchased from Placita Supermarket at 1110 Mason Ave. in Daytona Beach.
The winning numbers were 20-35-29-14-18.
MORE LOTTERY NEWS:
- Winning lottery ticket worth over $110K sold at Daytona Beach gas station
- Orlando gas station sells $127K lottery ticket
- Polk County resident cashes in on $52K lottery ticket
This ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.