Polk County resident cashes in on $52K lottery ticket

By Dani Medina
Published  June 25, 2024 10:36am EDT
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven resident recently became several thousand dollars richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket. 

According to the Florida Lottery, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $51,934.76 was sold at a 7-Eleven in Winter Haven for Sunday evening's drawing. The ticket was claimed by Jean Manel Belance. 

The gas station is located at 7011 Cypress Gardens Blvd. 

The winning numbers were 8-18-21-33-35. 

Another winning ticket for this same drawing was sold at a Publix in Delray Beach. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. 