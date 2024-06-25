Polk County resident cashes in on $52K lottery ticket
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven resident recently became several thousand dollars richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.
According to the Florida Lottery, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $51,934.76 was sold at a 7-Eleven in Winter Haven for Sunday evening's drawing. The ticket was claimed by Jean Manel Belance.
The gas station is located at 7011 Cypress Gardens Blvd.
The winning numbers were 8-18-21-33-35.
Another winning ticket for this same drawing was sold at a Publix in Delray Beach.
Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.